Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $484,140.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,171,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 325,692 shares of company stock worth $3,310,565 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 261.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 131,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 38.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 276,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,813. Flame Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

(Get Free Report)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

See Also

