Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

