FirstService (TSE:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.14, reports. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion.

FirstService Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:FSV opened at C$203.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$152.30 and a 1 year high of C$212.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$199.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$193.83.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstService Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.