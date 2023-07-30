First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $24.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other reports. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

