First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

