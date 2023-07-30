First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

