First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 244,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $423.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

