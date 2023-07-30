First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 56.0% in July

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,271,000 after buying an additional 132,074 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $87.01. 20,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,756. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

