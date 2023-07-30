First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,494. The company has a market cap of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

