First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,494. The company has a market cap of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.28.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
