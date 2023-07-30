First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Announces Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

FRSB stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.57. First Resource Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

