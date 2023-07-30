First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after acquiring an additional 260,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 2,930,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

