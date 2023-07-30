First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 538 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 10,226,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

