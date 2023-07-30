First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 15,740 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.17% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,158,880,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.31. 3,387,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,843. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

