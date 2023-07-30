First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

