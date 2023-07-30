First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Mills were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,485. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.