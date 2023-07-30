First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.98. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

