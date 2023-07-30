First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.00. 1,163,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.70 and a 200-day moving average of $465.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

