First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDQ stock remained flat at $24.43 during trading hours on Friday. 547,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

