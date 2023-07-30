First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,567,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,497. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

