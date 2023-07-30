First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

