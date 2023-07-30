First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.45. 2,935,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

