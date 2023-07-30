Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 454,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

