Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,031,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

