Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,016 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,542,000 after acquiring an additional 740,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 4,903,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

