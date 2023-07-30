Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,438,000 after acquiring an additional 295,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 3,366,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

