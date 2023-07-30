Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after buying an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,285 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after purchasing an additional 640,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,379,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 438,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

