Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $105,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FHLC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 284,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.