Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 520,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
CBAOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 1,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Fibra Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.23.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.
