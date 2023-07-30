Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.10. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

