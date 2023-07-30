FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.