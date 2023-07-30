Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $61.40 on Friday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

