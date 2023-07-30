Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

