Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.68.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.