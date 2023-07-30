ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.605 billion to $1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.05 EPS.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $142.63. 395,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,585. ExlService has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ExlService shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

