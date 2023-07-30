Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as high as C$8.71. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.71, with a volume of 21,347 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.69.
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
