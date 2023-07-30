Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

