Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 295,045 shares during the period. Everi comprises 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.47% of Everi worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Everi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Everi by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,877,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 563,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

