Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.00. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 908 shares trading hands.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

