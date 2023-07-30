EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EUDA Health Trading Up 1.8 %

EUDA Health stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. EUDA Health has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of EUDA Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.16% of EUDA Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

