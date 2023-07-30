Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

