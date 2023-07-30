Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 816.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $383.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.55.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

