Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

