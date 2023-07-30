Estate Counselors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,875 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.25% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

