Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $143.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.