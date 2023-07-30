Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

