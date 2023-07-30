Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 12,720 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.