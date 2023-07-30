Estate Counselors LLC Buys 16,975 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.87 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

