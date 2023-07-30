Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,775 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $131.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

