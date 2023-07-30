Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 11,880 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

