Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in July

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

EBKDY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 21,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.9939 per share. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

